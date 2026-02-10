How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Showdown

Following a closer than expected game against the Baylor Bears, the Iowa State Cyclones will be back on the road to face the TCU Horned Frogs in their next Big 12 clash.

It has been a really impressive stretch once again for the Cyclones over the last three weeks. During that span, the team has been able to win five straight games and are once again seen as a Top 5 team in the country.

Iowa state has done a really good job of beating expectations this year and they want to keep that momentum going. On Tuesday night, they will be tested by a TCU team that has some signature wins under the belt but have underperformed a bit in conference play.

The Cyclones will be trying to bounce back a bit from a slow start and a really poor finish against the Bears and clean up some of their mistakes. With some big matchups looming, Iowa State must not look ahead of this TCU team. Here is how to watch the matchup on Tuesday night.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs TCU Horned Frogs

When: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 9:00 PM ET

Television: FOX Sports 1

Where: Schollmaier Arena (Fort Worth, TX)

With a 14-9 record overall and a 4-6 record in the Big 12, this is a massive game for the Horned Frogs if they are going to try and make a push for March Madness. This was a team that picked up out of conference wins against the Florida Gators and the Wisconsin Badgers earlier in the season but haven’t performed as well in conference play.

With the Cyclones sitting in the Top 5 of the AP Poll and TCU being at home, this is a prime opportunity for them to try and clip Iowa State. Furthermore, with a massive showdown coming up over the week for the Cyclones against the Kansas Jayhawks, this could be a bit of a look ahead spot.

Playing on the road has not been a particular strength of the team in a small sample size, and Iowa State will have to get off to a good start. When the Cyclones start out hot, they have been able to pummel their opponents with their suffocating defense with a lead.

Even though it will be easy to look ahead for Iowa State at a couple of massive matchups quickly approaching, they must not overlook the Horned Frogs.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: