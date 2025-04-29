Incredible play by Iowa State’s McKenna Andrews goes viral
Iowa State softball play lands on ESPN’s top plays, MLB social media
McKenna Andrews likely saw a huge jump in her social media following on Monday. That’s because an incredibly heads-up play by the Iowa State third baseman has gone viral.
Andrews saw a hot-shot deflect off her glove at third before she was able to lunge and make the catch for an out.
The play landed on ESPN’s top players of the day and was reposted by MLB’s official Twitter account, garnering over 206,000 views and counting.
Andrews made the play in the sixth inning vs. Utah in Big 12 Conference action on Sunday. The Cyclones lost the game but won the series over the Utes.
Iowa State returns to action Tuesday vs. Iowa in Iowa City.
