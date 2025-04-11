Iowa State athletics ruled Big 12 over course of 2024-25 school year
It was quite the year for Iowa State athletics, as the program stood tall above everybody else in the Big 12 Conference when it comes to football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
According to a post by College Football Live, the Cyclones had a win percentage of 73.9 to lead all conference schools in those three sports for the 2024-25 school year.
TCU was second at just under 70 percent followed by BYU, Baylor and Kansas State.
Iowa State advanced to the Big 12 Conference championship game in football, winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl to complete the season 11-3 overall. That was the most wins in school history for one season.
The men’s basketball team finished fifth in the conference, going 25-9 overall while reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They climbed to a program-best No. 2 ranking during the year after starting off the season 15-1.
Iowa State’s women’s basketball team was seventh in the Big 12, going 23-12 overall. That included a win in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Michigan in the opening round.
Texas Tech was sixth followed by West Virginia, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.