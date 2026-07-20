Iowa State Basketball Could Use Unique Lineup With Two Big Men

With the offseason underway for the Iowa State Cyclones on the hardwood, the team is starting to prepare for what next year could look like.

Coming off a fantastic campaign in which they were a number two seed in the NCAA Tournament, expectations will once again be high for the Cyclones this season.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has been able to create some sustained success for the program. Since he has come in, Iowa State has been a perennial contender. However, with so many changes to the roster, Otzelberger is going to have his work cut out for himself to figure out lineups.

The Cyclones will have just two returning starters in Killyan Toure and Blake Buchanan, and the team will be hoping both are able to take a step forward. As a freshman last year, Toure was a key player for Iowa State and one of the best defenders in the Big 12.

Now, they will be hoping that he can take another step forward in terms of his offensive development and perhaps become the new star of the team. Furthermore, Buchanan will also be a key player who the team will hope to see more from heading into his senior season. However, with the departure of Joshua Jefferson, his role might change a bit.

Iowa State Could Play Both Bigs Together

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The combination of Buchanan and Jefferson in the frontcourt was a very good one for the Cyclones last year. Due to Jefferson being a unique talent at the forward position, he was capable of running the offense, spacing the floor, and pretty much being a complete Swiss Army knife offensively.

There were many times that Buchanan was the beneficiary of some high-low action in the post with Jefferson getting him the ball. His loss will certainly be felt for the team, but the Cyclones do have another good big man in Dominykas Pleta.

As a freshman, Pleta was part of the rotation as the primary backup big man for Buchanan, and he flashed some encouraging signs. Now, as the team starts to prepare for next season, it will be interesting to see if these two get on the court more together.

Neither of them is a floor spacer as a big man right now, but Buchanan has shown glimpses of being a good passer. If the Cyclones do look to go big and have some good shooters surrounding these two, there is a scenario in which they play together some.

Overall, these two likely wouldn’t play a ton together on the court, but having the two out there together could be a good wrinkle for the Cyclones.