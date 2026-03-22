Iowa State Basketball Punches Ticket to Sweet 16 Behind Elite Defensive Performance

With a chance at the Sweet 16 on the line, the Iowa State Cyclones were able to earn a victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32.

Coming into the game, there was certainly some concern about how the team would be able to perform without their top player. However, despite a little bit of a slow start, they were able to come away with a win.

In the first half, the Cyclones came out a bit slow, allowing the Wildcats to take an early lead. However, despite not having their star player Joshua Jefferson, they didn’t panic and slowly chipped away at the lead.

The defense for Iowa State was extremely impressive and generated a ton of turnovers. Kentucky has been a pretty good team all year, not turning the ball over, but the Cyclones were able to create a lot of problems for them.

Even though it was a great defensive half for Iowa State, they really struggled to shoot the ball for the most part. However, a late three-pointer by Nate Heise resulted in Iowa State coming all the way back from being down double-digits to hold a one-point lead at halftime.

Tamin Lipsey Steps Up In Second Half Barrage

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Without Jefferson, it was always going to have to be a group effort to replace that production. However, the lead catalyst for them was their senior guard. With a need for a star to step up, it was Lipsey who led the way on both ends of the court.

The senior guard led the way for the team in scoring and was also excellent in the facilitation of the ball. As expected, with the defense being great in the game, Lipsey forced a ton of those turnovers.

While it might have been Lipsey who led the way, the other guards played well, too. Both Killyan Toure and Heise continued their strong play, with Heise being the one entering the starting lineup for Jefferson.

Overall, it was a really strong showing once again for Iowa State, who continues to build momentum. The defense really took things to a new level in this game, and that is something they can build on going forward.

Next up for the Cyclones will be the winner of the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers. Iowa State will surely be hoping that Jefferson might be available, but they have proven that they can still play a good brand of basketball even without him.