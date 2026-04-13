Iowa State Basketball Remains Hot in Transfer Portal With Fifth Addition

The Iowa State Cyclones basketball program has been very busy of late following a really strong campaign this season.

After being seeded as the number two team in the country in the NCAA tournament, the Cyclones were clearly one of the best teams in the nation this year. Iowa State started off the year with one of the best records in college basketball and was ranked number two in the nation at one point. While they did come back down to earth a bit during conference play, it was one of the best regular seasons in the history of the program.

Unfortunately, an injury to Joshua Jefferson early on in the NCAA tournament became too much for them to overcome. The Cyclones were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by the Tennessee Volunteers, and it feels like the year could have resulted in more success if the team had been healthy.

Following the loss, Iowa State knew that they would be losing some significant talent. Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, and Nate Heise are all leaving, and recently Milan Momcilovic made his decision to enter the portal with his main focus on being in the NBA Draft.

However, despite losing a ton of production from last year, head coach T.J. Otzelberger did an amazing job working the transfer portal, and he recently capped it off with his fifth addition.

Iowa State Lands Another Recruit

NEWS: Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr. has committed to Iowa State, his agents at @brightsidenil told ESPN. Prather averaged 15.7 PPG and 3.6 APG this season, second-team All-Horizon.



Cyclones had five transfers on campus this weekend; all five committed. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/TWGu2i1ZvU — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 12, 2026

Over the weekend, the Cyclones hosted five players who were in the transfer portal. With a need to add some talent for the team, Iowa State worked hard to identify some good players and brought them in for visits. Obviously, things went quite well for the team, and they were able to land every single player, with the most recent being Robert Morris guard Ryan Prather Jr.

The addition of the 6’5” combo guard for the Cyclones is another major win, and the junior is coming off an excellent season with Robert Morris. Last year, he averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Prather possesses some excellent size at the position and is going to be a versatile weapon for Iowa State.

Furthermore, with the loss of Momcilovic, Prather was a solid shooter from beyond the arc as well. Even though nobody in the country was as good as Momcilovic, the junior guard hit 2.5 three-pointers per game. With the Cyclones going a perfect 5-for-5 on their visits, the team has to like what the roster is going to be next season.