Iowa State Basketball Star Milan Momcilovic Makes Decision on His Future

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a really special season for the program, but they have had to wait a long time to see what would happen regarding the future of a key player.

This year, the Cyclones were one of the best teams in college basketball. Iowa State started off the year with a (16-0) record and was ranked as high as the number two team in the country.

Unfortunately, the team had their March Madness run ended a bit prematurely because of an injury to Joshua Jefferson. If the star forward didn’t hurt his ankle in the opening minutes of the NCAA Tournament, the sky was the limit for the team.

Now, as they head into next season, it is going to be a very different-looking group. Seniors like Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, and Nate Heise are all gone, and sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal.

The junior forward was one of the best shooters in college basketball from beyond the arc last year, and it was wise of him to test the waters of the NBA to see where he might get selected. Furthermore, entering the portal also presented him with the opportunity to make a lot of money as a college player.

Even though it went right down to the deadline, Momcilovic finally made his decision on what he would be doing next year.

Momcilovic Returns to College

Source: Milan Momcilovic is withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft and will return to school next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2026

With the star forward returning to college, he will instantly become a highly-sought after player in the portal. As arguably the best shooter in the country last year, there are going to be multiple teams seeking to add him, and that will be where his focus lies.

Due to the monetary side of things, coming back to Iowa State has always seemed like it won’t happen. While there is the old saying of never say never, it’s extremely unlikely that he will be back next season.

With that being said, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats, St. John’s Red Storm, and the Arizona Wildcats. All three of these teams would present him with the chance to win next year and further his development.

While how he will fit on these rosters will be important, the financial side of things is also key. Momcilovic could end up making in the range of $6-7 million next season and that is a large number. With it becoming apparent that his draft stock might not have been that high, he likely made the right decision to return. Now, all eyes will be on where he will go.