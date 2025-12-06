Iowa State Cyclones Are Final Four Contenders Following Road Victory Over Purdue

The Iowa State Cyclones headed on the road for a massive matchup against the No.1 team in the country, and this game was a statement for the program.

Coming into the matchup, this was a game between two Top 10 teams, who were both undefeated with 8-0 records. Saturday had all of the makings of a potential Elite 8 or Final Four matchup, and it was a good game for one of the programs.

This game was always going to be a tough test for Iowa State on the road, and they answered the call early. Even though there were some early turnovers, the Cyclones were able to settle down and have a solid first half.

The Cyclones were able to hold a 35-31 lead after 20 minutes and played the game at their pace for the most part. Going against one of the best offensive teams in the country, holding them to just 31 points was quite impressive for the program.

Iowa State was able to hold a lead in both rebounding and three-point shooting in the first half, which is generally a recipe for success. One of the main reasons for the success in the first 20 minutes was that the team shut down Trey Kaufman-Renn, who went 1-for-8 from the field and totaled just three points.

Cyclones Prove Their Legitimacy

Coming into the game, the best win of the season for Iowa State was at the Players Era Festival against the St. John’s Red Storm. However, this victory for the program against Purdue has completely changed the outlook and likely the expectations for the program.

In the second half, Iowa State was able to jump on the Boilermakers, and they went on a nice run to create a double-digit lead. The defense really ramped up for the Cyclones, and the offense cleaned up some of the turnover woes early, which helped lead to the separation.

The improved offense of Iowa State has been a top storyline this year, and the play of forward Milan Momcilovic continues to be impressive. The junior was once again making a ton of plays and proving that he can be an elite scorer. There were some highlight plays off the dribble, and he was the top offensive player for the team.

With the win, the Cyclones have to now be considered a real Final Four contender. It is hard to top beating the No.1 team in the country on the road, and it is a significant statement by Iowa State.

