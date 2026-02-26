Iowa State Cyclones Are First Power Four Team to Offer Offensive Lineman

The Iowa State Cyclones have been extremely busy of late making offers to players and that trend is continuing on.

After being a bit behind in working for their 2027 recruiting class, the coaching staff of the Cyclones have been working hard of late to get things back on track. Even though they were able to salvage the 2026 class, it was likely a group that could have been better with some more time for Jimmy Rogers and company to build it.

Now, the focus is on the future for the program and that will be really starting with the 2027 class. Despite a slow start, they are getting a ton of offers out to players now. Recently, they offered offensive lineman Koen Hinzman.

First Power Four Offer for Hinzman

After a great conversation with @CoachThornton61 and @Coach_Roehl I am blessed to receive my first power 4 and 5th division 1 offer from Iowa State University. Go Cyclones@CycloneFB @CoachCox65 @CoachKSaddler @J_Menage3 pic.twitter.com/qZLG88Iq6j — Koen Hinzman (@KoenH54) February 26, 2026

Despite having several Division I offers so far, the Cyclones are the first Power Four school to offer Hinzman. The offensive lineman currently isn’t ranked by Rivals, but that can ultimately change as the next season gets going.

The Michigan native has some excellent size, and the offer has come from offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl and offensive line coach Jake Thornton. Having a strong group up front in the trenches is going to be the identity of Iowa State and they might have found a nice player in Hinzman.

With the Cyclones currently being the only Power Four team to offer him, they might have the inside track in order to get him to be part of the 2027 class. While it is still early, Hinzman will be a name to keep an eye on.