Iowa State Cyclones Basketball Star Could Be NBA Talent in 2026
The Iowa State Cyclones have started up the basketball season, and in a year with some high expectations, early results have been good.
Even though the paint is barely dry on the court to start the campaign, the Cyclones are currently 3-0 and already have an early statement win. In their most recent game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Iowa State was able to secure an impressive 16-point win against a team that is pretty good from the SEC.
The Cyclones will be playing one more game before a pivotal holiday tournament that will see them face the St. John’s Red Storm and the Creighton Bluejays from the Big East. The Red Storm are predicted to be one of the best teams in college basketball this year, and that will be a massive early test for the Cyclones.
Fortunately, this is a team that has a strong roster and appears they be able to compete with the best of the best not only in the Big 12, but in the nation. Early on, one of their key players has been performing well, and he will be a name to watch potentially at the next level as well.
Jeremy Woo of ESPN recently ranked the Top 100 college basketball prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft, and Cyclones’ big man Joshua Jefferson came in ranked 85th.
Room to Improve
While it is good to see Jefferson on the list, there is plenty of room and time to improve his draft stock as the season progresses. So far, the senior is off to a really strong start to the campaign. In three games, he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
Jefferson has been a player who has continuously improved during his college career, and he is going to be a player to watch in the Big 12 this year. While the sample size is still small, he has been highly efficient from the field, shooting 67.9 percent. That number will surely come back down to earth a bit, but the big man has been impressive.
At 22 years old, teams in the NBA tend to shy away from players like Jefferson, no matter how much success they have had at the college level they have. However, if he continues to play like he is, he could find himself as a second-round pick and prove himself at the next level.