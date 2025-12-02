Iowa State Cyclones Basketball Star Named Big 12 Player of the Week
The Iowa State Cyclones had a fantastic week and a great holiday tournament, solidifying themselves as one of the best teams in the early part of the year.
Last week, the Cyclones participated in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas and were able to go a perfect 3-0. Even though they didn’t get to play for a championship in the tournament because of the point differential tiebreaker, they showcased that they are one of the best teams in the country.
Iowa State was able to defeat the St. John’s Red Storm, Creighton Bluejays, and Syracuse Orange in three straight days. What was really impressive for the program is that they were able to accomplish that with star guard Tamin Lipsey getting injured at the end of a very close game against the Red Storm. Even without their star, they were able to secure the win and then pick up two more.
Now, the Cyclones have rightfully moved up in the AP Poll to 10th in the country, and they will be seeking to keep that trend going. There will be a massive test coming up against the Purdue Boilermakers on the road this week, but the team should feel confident playing any opponent right now. Recently, another star on their team was recognized for his strong play in the Players Era Festival and was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.
Joshua Jefferson Emerges
Jefferson’s ability to do a little bit of everything was on display in Las Vegas, with the forward having the offense run through him a bit with Lipsey out. Against the Red Storm in the first game of the week, he totaled 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
Following that impressive game against a formidable opponent, he totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists against Creighton. Furthermore, he wrapped up the Players Era Festival with 13 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds against the Orange. This was a homecoming for Jefferson, and he was able to put on an impressive showing in front of family and friends.
It was without a doubt a fantastic week for the forward, who showcased that he’s got a lot of different ways that he can impact the game. As the team heads toward the end of the calendar year, they will be hoping to get Lipsey healthy and to rejoin the squad. However, they should be pleased with how others like Jefferson have been able to perform in his absence.