Iowa State Cyclones' Big Man Emerging as Unsung Hero This Season

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to defeat their rival in the Cy-Hawk matchup, but it didn’t come as easily as expected.

Coming into the matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Cyclones were a significant favorite as one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the country. Even though it appeared like it should have been a comfortable win for Iowa State, they were pushed to the limit by their rivals.

Fortunately, despite a really slow start to the game, the team was able to go on a 14-0 run to start the half, and that was extended to a 22-4 run at the second television timeout. Despite the impressive run, it still ended up being a close game at the end, and some key plays had to be made down the stretch. For the Cyclones, it was an unsung hero who came up and made some key plays in big moments.

After the win against the Hawkeyes, head coach TJ Otzelberger spoke highly of Blake Buchanan and the impact that he had on the game to Alec Busse of 247Sports.

"In terms of impact and winning, Blake Buchanan has as much impact as anybody that entered the game and potentially more,"

Buchanan Makes Key Plays Late

Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

With the game tight down the stretch, it was Buchanan who found himself around the ball when the team needed him to. Firstly, he was able to make a key pass following a near turnover by Tamin Lipsey to Nate Heise for an easy layup.

Following that possession, it was Buchanan who got the team the ball on a missed three-point shot by Heise by diving on the floor and calling a timeout. Key plays like that and extra hustle proved to be part of the difference in the game.

The junior forward might not be one of the offensive stars for the program, but he has done exceptionally well in his role for the team. So far this year, he has averaged 8.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. With a field goal percentage of 67.9 percent, he has been highly efficient when given the chance.

While he might not be a player who jumps off the screen, he is one who does all of the little things well. Making some of the key plays down the stretch, and his ability to move at his size is key for the team, especially on the defensive end. Overall, it has been a strong start to the campaign, and he has been a major factor in their success.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: