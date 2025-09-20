Iowa State Cyclones Deservingly Move Up a Spot in Power Rankings As Undefeated Team
With Week 4 of the college football season already here, the Iowa State Cyclones are trying to prove that they are the team to beat in the Big 12. Due to the conference recently seeing a lot of change, it is the Cyclones who are now trying to prove that they are the best team in the Big 12.
So far, that is working out well for the program. In Week 0, they were able to take an early lead in the conference with a win against the then 17th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. This win could be a statement victory for the rest of the year for Iowa State and also provide a lot of value in the conference standings.
Furthermore, in Week 2, they were able to further improve their resume with a win against the Iowa Hawkeyes from the Big 10. While both of these victories were just by three points each, the Cyclones clearly feel comfortable being in tight games.
In Week 3, Iowa State was in another tight matchup against a Group of Five opponent on the road. Only winning by eight points and not looking great hurt how they are seen a bit, but not everyone knocked them for the closer-than-expected road win. In The Athletic’s (subscription required) most recent power rankings, they had Iowa State move up one spot despite what many considered a bad win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Week 3.
Did the Cyclones Deserve a Bump Up?
While numerous outlets dropped Iowa State in their power rankings, the Athletic move of them up one spot was a bit surprising. However, though their game was close against Arkansas State, they didn’t lose and are still a perfect 4-0 on the campaign.
When looking at some of the teams surrounding them in the rankings, the competition to move up is going to be stiff. The only team ahead of them that isn’t undefeated heading into Week 4 is the Texas Longhorns. They came in ranked seventh with a loss in their opener to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
What is encouraging to see for Iowa State is that they have a comfortable cushion between them and the next team in the rankings. The Utah Utes come in ranked 19th, and then the TCU Horned Frogs are currently ranked 24th. While the Cyclones don’t have to play the Utes this year, they will be facing the Horned Frogs.
Overall, with a 4-0 record, the team should be pleased with how things are going. Despite the close win in Week 3, this is a team that is deserving of being ranked 11th in the power rankings so far this season.