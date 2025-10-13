Iowa State Cyclones Face Uphill Battle in Competitive Big 12 Conference
It was a bad loss for the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 7, with the team coming up short on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes. This was a game that felt like the Cyclones needed to have, but they ultimately came up short.
As Iowa State heads into their second bye week of the year, they are now on a two-game losing streak in the conference and things are looking bleak. Injuries have certainly played a role in the team losing two straight games, but the passing offense was shockingly poor as well on Saturday.
Overall, the Cyclones are now 5-2 and 2-2 in conference games. While their recent loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats doesn’t look as bad now with them being ranked in the Top 25, the loss to Colorado is one that really stings.
Iowa State was a team just a couple of weeks ago that had hopes and a legitimate chance of playing in the Big 12 title game and perhaps making the College Football Playoff. Now, they have numerous teams ahead of them in the standings of their conference and things are looking dire.
Iowa State Takes Major Hit in Big 12
After Week 7, there are now four teams in the Big 12 that are ranked in the Top 25 with the Texas Tech Red Raiders leading the way, ranked seventh in the country. Furthermore, it is also the Red Raiders who are in first place in the conference with a 3-0 record and a statement win over the Utah Utes on the road.
The Utes were able to get back in the Top 25 following their blowout win against the Arizona State Sun Devils at home. Furthermore, the BYU Cougars moved up to the 15th spot in the rankings and the Bearcats were able to crack the Top 25 for the first time.
For the Cyclones, they are right in the middle of the pack in the Big 12 standings with their 2-2 conference record. Currently, three teams have yet to suffer a loss in conference play, making the road to the title game very challenging for Iowa State.
In the coming weeks, they will still have some chances to make some noise in the conference, with two home games in a row against the Cougars and Sun Devils. The matchup against the Cougars, who are 15th in the country, could be the signature win that the Cyclones need to turn things around. While making the Big 12 title game will be a tall task, it’s not impossible.