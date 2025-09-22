Iowa State Cyclones' Football Program Starting to Sustain Excellence
The Iowa State Cyclones were on a much-needed bye in Week 4 after starting the season a perfect 4-0. Iowa State has to be very pleased with how they have performed so far this year, and they appear to be one of the best teams in the Big 12.
Unfortunately, the conference as a whole hasn’t received a lot of love nationally, with both the Big 10 and SEC dominating the Top 25. However, the Cyclones have an impressive resume with wins against the then-ranked 17th Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Due to their success early in the season, Iowa State has been able to reside in the Top 25 of the AP Poll. After being on a bye week, the team will be ranked 14th heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats.
The Cyclones will be a comfortable favorite at home on Saturday night, and the atmosphere should be exciting. The game is being dubbed a ‘white out’ for the school, and Iowa State will be looking to stay perfect.
Sustaining Success
In what has been an ever-changing landscape of college football, the Cyclones under Matt Campbell are starting to build something special, it seems. While they might not be known as a football school, that narrative is starting to change.
Since November of 2024, Iowa State has been in the Top 25 for nine straight weeks now. Going back to the start of 2024, it has been 19 out of 22 opportunities to be in the Top 25. This is an impressive run of late for the program, and they have the opportunity to build on it.
Week 5, the team should be very fresh coming off a bye week against the Wildcats. While Arizona is also coming off a bye, the Cyclones have proven early on to be a better team, and at home, this game should be a win.
Due to the changes in the conference structure of the Big 12, it is wide open for the taking in 2025. Iowa State is trying to prove that they are going to be the team to beat, but there is some stiff competition early on.
After an impressive victory, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were able to jump the Cyclones in the AP Poll, with them going to 12th. With the two top teams in the conference seemingly established, Iowa State will be looking to continue to prove they are here to stay.