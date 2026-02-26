Iowa State Cyclones Have New Rising Star in Freshman Guard

On Tuesday night, the Iowa State Cyclones dominated the Utah Utes on the road, helping the program grab another tough Big 12 win. The defense looked great, they fought through adversity, and most importantly, they proved that they could win on the road. There were a few standouts from the evening, but one stood out above the rest. It was actually just a freshman, and a player who came off the bench.

Like always, Jamarion Batemon came off the bench and provided both an offensive and defensive impact. In 23 minutes played, he put up 13 points, grabbed two important steals, and committed a team-low one foul. It was just Batemon’s second time playing 20+ minutes, and his fourth highest scoring game of the year. It was also tied for his second most steals in a game.

His only knock on the game yesterday was his three-point shooting, where he went just 1-for-6. However, to have a freshman with that much confidence is a great quality to have. Furthermore, he has consistently proven he can make shots at a high level.

It’s now back-to-back quality games from Wisconsin native, who now has 27 points in the last two contests combined. Batemon, as just a freshman, is proving why he not only is a top current player on the squad, but also the future of the Cyclones over the next three years.

Batemon Starting to Thrive

The talented guard has been doing this all season. His confidence is through the roof and he does a great job shooting the ball in big moments, as well as playing hard nose defense. He is the perfect three and D role player for a top team, he fits with the unit well, and the potential is absolutely there. Not many players have a similar impact at just 18 years old.

He currently averages 6.6 points per game despite not starting a single game for the Cyclones this season. Even in a year where freshman have dominated college basketball, Batemon is proving that he is one of the better ones in the class, especially for one that will be in college for multiple seasons.

Iowa State now has a few days rest before hosting No. 16 Texas Tech on Saturday, hoping to pick up another home win after their incredible weekend the last time they were in Hilton just two weeks prior. A win will better their chances at the top seed in the Big 12 tournament, while a loss could severely hurt momentum leading up to March.