Iowa State Cyclones' Head Coach Praises Elite Quarterback of Cincinnati Bearcats
The Iowa State Cyclones will be heading on the road in Week 6 for what could be a challenging matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats. This will be a massive conference showdown in the Big 12 with both teams seeking to remain undefeated in conference play.
After what was their most convincing win of the season against the Arizona Wildcats, the Cyclones will be seeking to continue to build on their momentum. Iowa State has been able to handle every challenge that they have faced so far this year and with an undefeated record, they are hoping to be the team to beat in the Big 12.
Even though they have played some quality opponents this year, being an underdog on the road in this game indicates that it could be one of their most challenging of the campaign. A significant reason for the Bearcats’ success this season has been their star quarterback, Brendan Sorsby.
Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell recently spoke with Alyssa Hertel of the Des Moines Register about the challenging quarterback that the team is about to face in Week 6.
“Led by an elite quarterback, their quarterback is as good as I think we have faced,” Campbell said. “He’s really talented. His ability to use his feet and run in some critical moments and his ability to command the offense is uber impressive.”
Sorsby Is Elite
It has been a great start to the year for the talented signal caller of Cincinnati, who has been one of the best quarterbacks not only in the Big 12 but in the entire country. So far in 2025, he has totaled 1,043 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and just one interception.
While he is able to make opposing defenses pay with his arm, he is also a great runner from the position as well. The junior has totaled 227 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns as well.
Due to Sorsby being one of the best quarterbacks in the conference and the nation so far this year, it will be quite the challenge for the Cyclones’ defense. Furthermore, they are going to be short-handed in their secondary with two key players being out.
This isn’t the ideal situation to be going against one of the best quarterbacks that they will face all year without two stars, but Iowa State must find a way to overcome it. Week 6 won’t be easy against Sorsby, but they must find a way to try and slow him down.