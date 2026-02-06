Iowa State Cyclones Hope to See Strong Play from Key Player Going Forward

The Iowa State Cyclones have been able to enjoy some rest this week with a nice break before their next game against the Baylor Bears on Saturday. However, despite the break, the team is trying to figure out areas to improve.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Cyclones. Through 22 games, they have a 20-2 record and are ranked in the Top 10 of the country. This is a group that could very well be one of the best teams in the history of the program and are trending toward being a Final Four contender.

Iowa State has been led by a star trio of Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, and Tamin Lipsey so far. However, the depth of the team has been key, and they have helped them achieve the fantastic year so far.

Despite all of the success, there is always room to improve. With the team getting nearly a week off, they have been able to focus on things they want to get better at moving forward.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger recently spoke with William Seals of On3 about things that he wants to see for the rest of the season. One of the top things was the continued strong play of Nate Heise.

“I think the second thing is with Nate Heise, he’s playing with tremendous confidence. He’s playing with tremendous force to his game. He is somebody that I believe in at a very high level.”

Heise a X-Factor

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The talented sixth man of the Cyclones has been a little inconsistent so far this season but has started to find his groove of late. To no surprise, with Heise playing some of his best basketball of the year, so has Iowa State.

Overall, he is averaging 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 24.7 minutes per game. Even though he is coming off the bench, Heise plays a big role for the team, and his performance is important.

In his last two games, especially, Heise has really found his groove. Against the Colorado Buffaloes, he totaled eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He followed up the near double-double off the bench with 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Heise is a player who can do a lot of well on the court. When he is playing aggressively, it really helps the second unit for the Cyclones, and his little burst of scoring of late has been nice to see as well. If he continues to perform like this, Iowa State is undoubtedly a better team.

