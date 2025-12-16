Iowa State Cyclones Lose Talented Recruit to Kansas State Wildcats

As the Iowa State Cyclones get closer to the end of the season, there has been a lot of movement with a majority of their 2026 recruiting class.

After the quick departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, it has been a wild time for the program. Fortunately, the team was able to act quickly and hire Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers.

Following the quick hiring, Rogers has been trying to build his staff at Iowa State. That is starting to come to fruition with defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit expected to join his staff following their bowl game.

While getting the staff together is going to be important for Rogers for multiple reasons, he also has to try to salvage the 2026 recruiting class. Prior to Campbell leaving, this was shaping up to be one of the best classes in the history of the program. Now, they have lost about half of their signees.

Retaining talent will be key for Rogers early on, but he will also be seeking to flip some of his recruits from what was a decent class at Washington State as well. Recently, one of the players who was granted his release from signing has found a new team.

Arley Morell Heads to Kansas State Wildcats

With the Wildcats also going through some coaching turmoil and questions, Morell was a great addition to the 2026 recruiting class for the Cyclones. However, shortly after Campbell left, Morell opened his recruiting back up and has now gone back to Kansas State.

The three-star prospect is a highly regarded tight end in the class. According to 247Sports, he ranked 61st among tight ends and is the 10th-best prospect in the state of Kansas. This is a significant blow to Iowa State’s class with him officially gone, and it is a good grab for the Wildcats.

With both teams being in the Big 12, this one stings a bit more for the Cyclones than others, leaving the program. Iowa State is a program that has done a good job developing tight ends, and Morell is expected to be a potential fixture for the group for years to come.

He’s a really strong pass catcher and is figured to be a nice weapon in the offense. Now, Iowa State will likely be seeing him on the other side of the field for a few years with the Wildcats.

