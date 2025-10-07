Iowa State Cyclones' Matt Campbell Provides Injury Update for Carson Hansen
As the Iowa State Cyclones prepare for Week 7 against the Colorado Buffaloes, they will be hoping to get a key player healthy. In the loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6, they also got a bit banged up in what ended up being a very physical game.
Coming into the matchup, it figured to be the Cyclones who would have held the edge in the physicality department against the Bearcats, but it was the other way around. Cincinnati was able to push the run defense of Iowa State around quite a bit and that proved to be the difference in the game.
While the defense of the Cyclones had a hard time stopping Cincinnati’s offense, their offense performed quite well. Quarterback Rocco Becht was able to have one of his best games of the season, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough.
Furthermore, even though the offense did well as a whole, they did miss their star running back Carson Hansen in this one. That lead-back for the Cyclones left the game early after making a tackle, and there was reason to be concerned coming into Week 7.
Head coach Matt Campbell recently provided an injury update for Hansen, who is being listed as questionable right now with the plan to continue to re-evaluate in the next couple of days leading up to the weekend.
Seeing that Hansen hasn’t been ruled out so far is an encouraging sign that he might be able to play against the Buffaloes in Week 7. So far this season, the junior running back has been outstanding, totaling 348 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Sama Could See Increased Role
If he is unable to go or isn’t at 100 percent, the Cyclones are fortunate to have another really good running back in Abu Sama III. Due to Hansen taking over a bit in the last couple of weeks as the lead-back, Sama hasn’t received as many touches.
However, that all changed after the opportunity came up for him to get more carries following the injury. Sama was able to total 96 rushing yards on 18 carries, in what was his best performance of the year. If the junior is called upon to start or play a larger role, he is certainly capable.
Hopefully, Hansen continues to get better throughout the course of the week and can be active for Week 7. Iowa State is in desperate need for a win following their first loss of the campaign and having their star back healthy would make that easier.