Iowa State Cyclones Must Stop Talented Offensive Weapon for Arkansas State
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their fourth game of the season and are feeling good with a 3-0 record so far.
In Week 2, the Cyclones were able to defeat their rival by a score of 16-13, earning themselves another signature win. It was a hard-fought win by Iowa State, with the Iowa Hawkeyes always playing stellar defense.
The Cyclones came in with a strong game plan of protecting the football and winning the field position battle, and that helped them secure the close win. While the Hawkeyes might feature a stellar defense, their offense is notoriously slow-paced and not explosive.
That was the case against Iowa State, which is shaping up to be a strong defensive team as well this year. Now, with the Hawkeyes in the rearview mirror, they will be turning their focus to their Week 3 opponent, the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
The Red Wolves are coming into the game with a 1-1 record and were just beaten pretty badly by the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cyclones were able to beat them handily in 2024, and they will be seeking to do the same this campaign.
However, there is some reason to believe that this could be a bit of a letdown spot for the team. They are coming off a win against their rival, playing their fourth game in as many weeks, and are heading into a bye afterward.
Despite being a significant favorite, the Cyclones will have to be on their toes to avoid the upset. One player that they will have to keep an eye on is the talented quarterback from Arkansas State.
Stopping Jaylen Raynor Will Be Key
When it comes to a potential upset for the Red Wolves, it will start with their junior quarterback. Through two games, Raynor is off to a strong start with 470 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and two interceptions.
This will be the second time that Iowa State will have seen Raynor. They did an excellent job containing him in 2024, but they seem to respect his ability to be both a talented passer and runner.
Even though it should be a somewhat comfortable win for the Cyclones, Raynor has flashed some potential to be a threat both in the air and on the ground. With some praise from Matt Campbell recently, the Cyclones will certainly be focused on making sure that they contain Raynor in this matchup.