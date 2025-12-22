Iowa State Cyclones Officially Hire Lions Coach to Become New Offensive Coordinator

The Iowa State Cyclones have been very busy of late, and new head coach Jimmy Rogers is working on getting his staff in place. Recently, the program announced a familiar name would be returning to join his staff.

Since the departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, there has been a crazy amount of turnover, as expected for the program. The Cyclones have lost coaches, and recruits and players are starting to announce that they will be entering the transfer portal.

None of this should come as a surprise with the nature of how college football is these days, but it has undoubtedly been a lot for Rogers and the program to handle. While Campbell has brought over most of his coaching staff with him, Rogers is still waiting for a good chunk of his to finish out the season with the Washington State Cougars.

Once their bowl game is completed, a number of coaches will be coming over to Iowa State, and they will be getting to work. Recently, the Cyclones made it official that the new offensive coordinator for the program will be current Detroit Lions tight end coach Tyler Roehl.

Roehl Part of Recent Success

This is an excellent hire for Iowa State, who will be bringing back a coach that, as recently as 2024, had a lot of success with the program. Prior to joining the Lions’ coaching staff in 2025, he was an assistant head coach and the running backs coach for the Cyclones.

Iowa State had one of the best years in the history of the program with him on the coaching staff, and his return could help them retain some of the talent he recently coached. As an offensive coordinator, he has a good amount of experience doing the job from his time with North Dakota State.

With Rogers coming from South Dakota State, the two know each other very well and have faced off both as players and as coaches. Now, they will be tasked with trying to help take the Cyclones to the next level.

Even though he spent just one year with the Lions, that experience will be extremely valuable, especially when it comes to recruiting. He was the positional coach for Sam LaPorta this campaign, who is one of the best in the league at tight end. It is certainly good to see Roehl coming back to Ames, and Rogers will be getting a strong coach alongside him.

