Iowa State Cyclones' Quarterback Plans to Stay With Program Despite Changes

The Iowa State Cyclones have seen a ton of turnover in recent weeks, but recently, they received some good news that a player will be staying with the program.

It was a tough weekend for the Cyclones, with news coming out about a few key players set to leave the program in the transfer portal. One of the most significant names was a player that many feared would go, and that was quarterback Rocco Becht.

The talented junior quarterback was a three-year starter for the program and could have set records if he stayed for his senior season. However, with his head coach, offensive coordinator, and position coach all leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions, it was no surprise to see him elect to go into the portal.

Now, that has left the most critical position on the field open for Jimmy Rogers and the incoming coaching staff for the Cyclones. What they will do is yet to be determined, and it will be pivotal to address the position.

With several good options already in the portal, it will be interesting to see if that is a direction that the team looks to go in. However, there are some young players at the position on the roster, and recently, one of them reaffirmed that he will be staying with the program.

Rogers Retains a Quarterback

With redshirt freshman Connor Moberly electing to stay with the program and not test out the transfer portal, it is a nice win for Rogers. The young quarterback is a local product, which is an area that Matt Campbell did an excellent job recruiting in.

Rogers should certainly be trying to follow in those footsteps when it comes to recruiting. Coming out of high school, Moberly was considered to be a three-star prospect, and he could be in line to compete for a starting spot in 2026.

While Alex Manske would be the favorite based on his moving up the depth chart to the backup spot in 2025, it’s going to be a fresh start for everyone with a new coaching staff coming in.

Even though losing Becht was a significant blow for the roster, it is good to see Rogers being able to retain Moberly. Hopefully, this will be a sign of things to come, and the program will also be able to add some talent from other teams and the Washington State Cougars following their bowl game.

