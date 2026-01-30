Iowa State Cyclones Re-Offer Talented 2028 Four-Star Offensive Lineman

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a busy month with the transfer portal, but there is still a lot of work to be done for the program going forward.

While new head coach Jimmy Rogers was able to rebuild the program fairly quickly, he now has to turn his attention back to the recruiting trail. Due to the roster being completely depleted following the departure of Matt Campbell, priority number one for the new head coach was to get enough talent in to make sure the Cyclones would have a fighting chance in 2026.

Even though they might not have brought in the elite talent in the portal like some other teams, they have a lot of quality depth and will be trying to move forward that way. With the portal coming to a close, the team now has to pivot back to recruiting, where they are a little bit behind.

Rogers and the coaching staff have been working overtime to set up meetings with potential recruits with the hopes of building a strong class in 2027. However, as they try to accomplish that, they are also looking even a little further out to the 2028 class. Recently, the program just re-offered offensive lineman Carter Barrett.

Cyclones Set To Battle In-State Rival

Even though he is a class of 2028 recruit, this will be an interesting battle for Rogers going forward. One of Campbell's strengths with the Cyclones was his ability to land top-tier in-state recruits and now Rogers will be trying to do the same.

Currently, Barrett is a four-star interior lineman prospect and is ranked as the second-best player in the state of Iowa according to Rivals Industry Ranks. Furthermore, he is also ranked as the fifth-best player at his position in the class.

This is a potential impact recruit for the 2028 class and one that Iowa State would love to get. As expected, they are going to have to battle with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the state to get him. Furthermore, he has also received some offers from the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While competition is going to be stiff for his services, this very well could be a two-horse race against the Hawkeyes. While Rogers isn’t going to win every battle against his new in-state rival, getting a four-star player like Barrett would be a massive win for the program.

There is still a way to go before his decision will be made as a class of 2028 player, but Barrett is going to be a name to monitor on the recruiting trail for the Cyclones.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: