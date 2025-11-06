Iowa State Cyclones Receives Unsettling Prediction for TCU Horned Frogs Game
The Iowa State Cyclones will be seeking to snap what has now become a four-game losing streak in Week 11 against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Unfortunately for the Cyclones, the last month has been far from ideal for the program. This was a team that, not too long ago, was 5-0 and ranked 14th in the country. However, that feels like a long time ago, and the program has fallen into a major rut of late.
With a four-game losing streak, there is plenty of blame to go around and reasons why they have struggled, but mistakes and missed opportunities are leading the way. This week, the game against the Horned Frogs is going to be a challenging one.
Even when Iowa State was playing well, this was a game that was easy to circle as one of the toughest of the season, with TCU being a quality opponent and them being at home. Unfortunately, with the recent performances of the Cyclones, it feels unlikely that they will be able to win this one.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about his prediction for the Week 11 matchup for the Cyclones and had them suffer a poor 36-24 loss in the game.
Bad Loss Could Happen
Due to some of the struggles of late, it’s hard to predict that Iowa State is suddenly going to figure things out and pull off what would now be a significant upset on the road. Even though the Cyclones could clean up some of the mistakes that they have been making, the matchup in this one is far from ideal.
With a secondary that is missing two stars, Iowa State is short-handed in that area, and that is not ideal against the Horned Frogs. Led by quarterback Josh Hoover, TCU has one of the best passing offenses not only in the Big 12 but in the country.
The Cyclones caught a massive break in Week 10 with Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson being out and still struggled defensively. While the defensive struggles have been there following injuries, the offense also hasn’t lived up to expectations.
Iowa State has seen their star quarterback struggle in recent weeks, and the team has struggled to finish off drives because of that. With a lot of struggles going on right now, it’s very fair to predict that the Cyclones won’t be overly competitive in this one. TCU has the offense to really run up the score, and that very well could be the case.