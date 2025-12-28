Iowa State Cyclones Reportedly Hire Two New Offensive Coaches

The Iowa State Cyclones have undergone significant changes in recent weeks, and the team is still putting together its coaching staff under the new regime.

It has been a tough stretch for the Cyclones following the loss of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions. As expected, there has been a ton of turnover since then, and the team is going to look a lot different in 2026.

So far, a majority of the coaching staff has followed Campbell to Penn State, and some recruits have as well. Once the transfer portal opens, it would be safe to assume a good amount of the talent for the team is going to be heading with him as well.

For Iowa State, their new coach, Jimmy Rogers, knew coming in following the departure of Campbell was going to be a challenge, and he appears to be up for the task. The new head coach has brought over some of his coaches from the Washington State Cougars to help build his staff. However, recent reports indicate that he has added two new coaches to the offensive staff.

Coaching Staff Taking Shape

Sources: Iowa State is set to hire Seth Hestness as tight ends coach and John Johnson as running backs coach. Hestness coached TEs at Army this year and has worked with OC Tyler Roehl at North Dakota St. Johnson coached New Mexico's RBs this year after 3 years at Sam Houston. pic.twitter.com/CvFqk5dlBV — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 28, 2025

Following the hiring of Tyler Roehl to be the new head coach, the program is starting to get some of the positional coaches to build out the staff. The new tight ends coach is reportedly going to be Seth Hestness from Army. Furthermore, the running back coaches will be John Johnson from New Mexico.

Campbell did an excellent job having a strong coaching staff around him, and that will be key for Rogers as well. Positional coaches play an essential role in the recruiting of players as well, and that will be key going forward.

It has been worth noting that Rogers is going with a much different-looking offensive staff compared to the one he had with the Cougars. At Washington State, it was a team built on defense, and that will be the identity of the Cyclones likely as well.

As the team continues to try to build back up the program, it will be key for them to get their structure in place with the new coaching staff. A strong group going forward will continue to help them sustain success, and the team is bringing in some impressive names on the offensive side. Now, with the coaching staff starting to take place, getting the talent in place will be the next step.

