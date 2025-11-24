Iowa State Cyclones Rise in College Football Power Rankings Following Win
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to secure their seventh win of the season in an impressive fashion with a 38-14 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.
Coming off their bye week, the Cyclones were hopeful to be able to extend their winning streak to two games in Week 13. This was anticipated to be a close matchup, but Iowa State put together one of their best performances of the year in their final home game.
Quarterback Rocco Becht was finally able to snap out of his extended slump to help lead the way for the offense. Furthermore, running back Carson Hansen continued his excellent play of late and was able to eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground once again.
Furthermore, while the offense was really strong, the defense was also able to hold Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks' offense in check. This figured to have the makings of a shootout, but the Cyclones showed a lot of improvements on that side of the ball coming off their bye. Even though the win might not have pushed them into the Top 25, this is a program once again playing well and moving up in the ranks.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the college football power rankings following Week 13 and had the Cyclones move up three spots to 35th following their impressive win over the Jayhawks.
Iowa State Keeps Climbing
It was certainly deserving to see the Cyclones move up a little bit in the power rankings after the impressive win over Kansas. While the Jayhawks might not have had the campaign that they were envisioning, they have had some nice moments this year.
While getting back into the Top 25 likely won’t happen this season for Iowa State, the program has to be pleased with how they are finishing the campaign. After the four-game losing streak, the Cyclones easily could have packed it in for the year. However, they have done the opposite and now have the opportunity to finish the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
Next up for Iowa State will be their final game of the year against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This matchup was always going to be their easiest conference game of the season, and they will present the team with a golden opportunity for their eighth win of the year. While a win against the Cowboys likely won’t move them up much, it should help get them closer to the Top 25.