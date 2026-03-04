Iowa State Cyclones' Road Struggles Could Lead to NCAA Tournament Failure

As time ticked down, Iowa State Cyclones players hung their heads low and the whiteout crowd in Tucson cheered for their Arizona Wildcats. Once again, the Cyclones had lost on the road.

Iowa State has certainly had an elite season. A 24-6 record, ranked sixth in the nation, and arguably a favorite for the Final Four. However, their glaring issue has been their road struggles.

It all started back in January, when Iowa State traveled to rival Kansas, losing by 21 points, which was their first loss of the season. That weekend, the Cyclones went to Cincinnati, losing to the then 10-8 Bearcats. A few weeks later, Iowa State had a trap game on the road at TCU before a massive weekend at home. The Horned Frogs were not expected to be a tournament team, but upset the Cyclones. Despite losing star Richie Saunders to injury and playing some of their worst basketball of the year, BYU hosted Iowa State and took them down with ease.

Then, of course, they lost Monday night at Arizona, dropping their fifth road game of the year, and their sixth loss overall. While the Wildcats are one of, if not the best team in the country, it still raises severe concerns about the future of playing away from home.

It’s clear that the Cyclones just simply can’t perform on the road, no matter where it is in the country. The fans, the pressure, and the travel just simply make it too tough for Iowa State to compete at the high level they typically do. Unfortunately, that’s a trait that could severely impact them in the March Madness in a few weeks.

In the NCAA Tournament, teams have to travel to play neutral site contests. Outside of the crowd, it is essentially an away game for both teams, which makes it tougher to win. Iowa State has clearly yet to prove that they can compete on the road, and unfortunately the travel as well as pressure could be a key factor into an early exit for the Cyclones this March.

Iowa State will play in the Big 12 tournament next week, where they hope to get as many wins as possible away from home, and ultimately prove to themselves that the Cyclones aren’t just a strong team at home, they can do it at any venue. However, the recent play and the struggles away from Ames are a valid reason to be concerned.