Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Accomplishes Impressive Feat
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for Week 7 against the Colorado Buffaloes coming off their first loss of the season. Week 6 was challenging for the program with the Cincinnati Bearcats lighting up their defense and handing them a crucial loss.
Now, the Cyclones will once again be trying to build some momentum on the road heading into their bye week. With some of the top players from the Buffaloes heading into the NFL last year, this is a team that has struggled quite a bit in the 2025 campaign.
This should be a golden opportunity for the team to regain some confidence and secure an important conference road win. Even though they might not have been able to defeat the Bearcats, their star quarterback was able to put together a fantastic showing.
Rocco Becht was able to have arguably his best game of the season. In the loss, he totaled 314 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two rushing scores as well. After the fantastic performance, he was able to move up in the Cyclones’ all-time passing list.
Becht Accomplishes Impressive Feat
The talented junior signal caller was able to eclipse the 8,000-yard passing mark, moving him to third on the all-time passing list for the program. With 8,107 passing yards through 36 games, Becht will now be working towards catching Bret Meyer, who is second on the list with 9,499 passing yards.
With some games to go this campaign, the talented junior has a chance to get to second place on the list this season. Currently, he is averaging just over 225 passing yards per game in his career, making catching Meyer a possibility.
Can He Chase Down Brock Purdy?
While getting to second on the list is possible this year, it is going to be a tall task to get the school record held by Purdy. The excellent quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers is the best quarterback in the history of the school, and the record books indicate that.
In college Purdy was able to total 12,170, 81 passing touchdowns, and averaged just over 250 passing yards per game. Becht might have a chance to catch Purdy next year, but he will need to continue to perform well.
Overall, it has been an excellent career at Iowa State so far for Becht and he is starting to cement himself as one of the best players in school history. Now, he will be trying to help his team bounce back with a strong performance in Week 7.