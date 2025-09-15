Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Leads All Big 12 Quarterbacks in This Key Stat
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to earn a tough victory in Week 3 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in what ended up being a great game.
Coming into the week, the Cyclones were a sizable favorite, and this appeared like it could have been a great spot for them to have a comfortable victory. However, due to some tough scheduling, this game became much more difficult than it should have been.
Despite some of these challenges, the team was able to win, and they are now 4-0 on the season heading into their much-needed bye week. Through four games, there have been a lot of positives for the team as expected with a perfect record.
While the recent win against the Red Wolves might not have been as clean as the team would have liked, they have two notable wins against the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
As the team heads into the bye week, there has been one player in particular who has performed well, and that is their quarterback, Rocco Becht. The junior signal caller has been able to help lead the offense, and that has been both with his arm and his legs.
Becht Shining as Dual-Threat QB
In recent years, the trend for quarterbacks has been moving away from the traditional pocket passers. These players now need to be able to move to extend plays and also to be a weapon on the ground.
Becht is certainly one of these types of players, and he has been a valuable weapon for the Cyclones on offense. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the signal caller leads all Big 12 quarterbacks in games with both a rushing and passing touchdown over the last three years.
In the win against Arkansas State, he was able to accomplish this feat for the 11th time. So far in 2025, the junior has taken a nice step forward and is off to a great start. He has totaled 860 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and just one interception. On the ground, he has two additional rushing touchdowns.
Becht’s ability to be a dual-threat quarterback has helped the Iowa State offense quite a bit. Even though his stats don’t jump off the page, he has been efficient and isn’t turning the ball over this year.
Going forward, a lot of the success for the Cyclones will rely on how far Becht can take them. The signal caller is off to a hot start and is proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.