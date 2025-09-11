Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Receives Fantastic Grade For Week 2 Performance
As the Iowa State Cyclones get set for their Week 3 matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, the team has to be thrilled with their victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a rivalry matchup.
In Week 2, the Cyclones were able to defeat their rival by a score of 16-13, which helped move the team to 3-0 on the season. Iowa State is off to a strong start to the year with wins against the Hawkeyes and Kansas State Wildcats.
With the victory, Iowa State is now ranked 14th in the country and is starting to prove that they might not only be a threat in the Big 12, but to make the College Football Playoff as well. One of the main reasons for the success early on this campaign has been the play of their junior signal caller.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Iowa State’s quarterback Rocco Becht and gave him an excellent grade of an ‘A’ for his efforts in their Week 2 victory.
How Important has Becht Been?
When playing Iowa, it was never going to be a high-scoring shootout between the two rivals. This game was destined to be a defensive matchup, and that was exactly the case.
In the defensive battle, Becht might not have lit up the Hawkeyes' defense, but he was efficient and didn't make any mistakes. Overall, he totaled 134 passing yards with one touchdown and 18 completions.
After coming off the ridiculous performance against South Dakota, it might not have been as impressive a statistical performance, but he was timely and careful against a defense that is notorious for making things difficult against opposing quarterbacks.
While the grade of an ‘A’ might be a little generous, there is no denying that he played well against the Hawkeyes in the hard-fought win. So far this year, he has totaled 595 passing yards with six touchdowns and is completing 68 percent of his passes.
Even though the sample size might not be massive, Becht is doing an excellent job protecting the football. He has yet to throw an interception this campaign, and not turning the ball over will help this team win a lot of games.
In Week 3, the Cyclones and their quarterback will have a big opportunity to continue their winning ways, along with perhaps putting up some impressive offensive numbers. The Red Wolves were just blown out by the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Iowa State will be looking to do the same, led by their talented quarterback.