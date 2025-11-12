Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Rightfully Sees Massive Drop in QB Rankings
The Iowa State Cyclones are on their bye week with just two games remaining in the regular season.
In Week 11, the team was finally able to snap their four-game losing streak, which was a sigh of relief for the program. This was a team that likely should have won a couple of those games during the streak but made a lot of mistakes which cost them.
Now, the team will be hoping to get a little healthier heading into their final two games of the year. The matchups against the Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowboys are going to be two winnable games. Getting to the 8-4 mark heading into bowl season wouldn’t be a bad campaign but would still likely be a bit of a disappointment based on early season expectations.
One of the things that the team will be hoping to see an improvement in is their passing offense. It is rather obvious that their quarterback is struggling right now, and it was shocking that they were able to beat the TCU Horned Frogs after the performance that he had.
Bill Connelly of ESPN recently wrote about the top quarterbacks from the Power Four conferences and had Cyclones’ Rocco Becht taking a significant drop in the rankings from 24th to 43rd.
Drop is Warranted
It was certainly fair to see the significant drop in the rankings for Becht, and the hope is going to be that he can turn things around. After the loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, the junior signal caller hasn’t been the same.
He took a number of big hits in that game and how healthy he is has been questioned a bit of late. Furthermore, Iowa State has dropped a lot of passes this year, which hasn’t made things easier on him.
Also, there is a clear correlation in games the team wins and games the team loses based on his play. In wins, he has 79.5 total QBR, compared to just 39.3 in losses. In the last four games, he has thrown seven interceptions, and his completion percentage has been really poor.
Since he started the campaign playing so well, Becht very well might not be 100 percent. He certainly hasn’t looked great, and if that's the case, the bye week will hopefully let him get a bit healthier. If the Cyclones are going to finish the year strong, they will need more from Becht.