Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Should Go to Penn State Following Departure

The Iowa State Cyclones have suffered the significant loss that they were fearing, with Rocco Becht expected to head to the transfer portal.

With Matt Campbell leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones knew that they were going to have some significant losses this winter in terms of players, recruits, and coaches. So far, that has proved to be true, and this team is going to look completely different in 2026.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers has been working to try to retain some of the talent on the team, and that will continue leading up to the transfer portal opening. Unfortunately, despite conversations with star quarterback Rocco Becht, the talented signal caller will be heading into the portal.

After three years as the starter for the Cyclones, Becht has become one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the program. Now, he will be seeking a new school to play for in his senior season, likely with the intent of trying to impress and make the NFL. At the same time, Becht will be highly sought after; one school in particular is going to make the most sense for him.

Becht Should Follow Campbell to Penn State

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

It should come as no surprise that the most logical spot for Becht to go play his senior season is the Nittany Lions. After playing under Matt Campbell as the starting quarterback for the last three campaigns, there is obviously a lot of familiarity with the system and trust there as well.

Furthermore, with both his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach going to Penn State as well, following them makes a lot of sense. Becht had a tough year in 2025 due to injuries in the second half of the campaign, and bouncing back in 2026 will be important for his draft stock.

After a successful surgery on his labrum recently, he is expected to be ready to go for the 2026 season. Going to Penn State would provide Becht with the opportunity to get seen a lot more nationally and play for a team that should be a Top 25 school with Campbell taking over.

In terms of his development and pursuit of playing in the NFL, staying in a system that he is comfortable with would be the smart thing to do as well. While there will be a lot of options for him in the portal, Penn State makes the most sense.

