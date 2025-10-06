Iowa State Cyclones See Chances of Winning Big 12 Drastically Drop
The Iowa State Cyclones suffered their first loss of the season on the road to the Cincinnati Bearcats in what could be a crippling loss for the postseason hopes. Things started out poorly for the Cyclones in this game, and they were never able to complete a comeback against a talented Bearcats team.
Even though it was their first loss of the season, this game could have massive ramifications for Iowa State going forward. This was a team that wasn’t receiving a ton of recognition prior to the loss, and they are just hanging on to a Top 25 spot afterward.
While the recent loss to Cincinnati might not end up being a bad one, it certainly stings right now, and the program is in a bit of trouble. Winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff are the top goals for the program this season, but both now appear to be unlikely.
Hopefully, the Cyclones will be able to bounce back, but this is a team that might have received a brutal blow to their Big 12 title chances. ESPN recently released their odds for the Cyclones to win the Big 12 following their loss to the Bearcats and their odds are extremely low.
Iowa State is a Massive Long Shot
Seeing the Cyclones come in with a 4.4 percent chance of winning the Big 12 after the loss is a crushing blow to what has been a strong campaign thus far. Iowa State came into the game against the Bearcats banged up, and the team was not able to overcome some notable injuries.
Now, the Cyclones will be trying to find a way to build some momentum once again after the loss and they will need some help. With a 2-1 record in the conference, there are a few teams that are ahead of them in the standings, and they will need a few things to go their way if they are going to come back and win the Big 12.
After Week 6, it is clear that this conference is the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ to lose after their strong start to the year. While the Cyclones might have been a contender heading into the week, their resume has taken a significant blow.
In order to improve their dreadful odds, Iowa State is going to need to start racking up some conference wins. That will start in Week 7 against the Colorado Buffaloes, and it will be an uphill climb.