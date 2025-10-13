Iowa State Cyclones See New Star Emerge in Loss to Colorado Buffaloes
The Iowa State Cyclones suffered their second straight loss in Week 7, falling to the Colorado Buffaloes 24-17. This defeat is a crippling blow to the season for the Cyclones and the team’s chances of playing in the Big 12 title game or the College Football Playoff.
Despite being favored in this matchup against what was a Buffaloes team that didn’t have a win in the conference up until this point. Now, Iowa State has lost two straight games and has fallen out of the AP Top 25. Furthermore, making the Big 12 title game is becoming increasingly complex with the two losses to conference opponents.
It was a very disheartening loss for the team heading into their second bye week of the campaign. In the defeat, quarterback Rocco Becht shockingly had a poor outing despite playing some really great football for most of this season.
Furthermore, the passing defense that has been decimated by injuries and it showed in the loss. Colorado was able to hit on a couple of big plays in the passing game, and it appears like the unit just doesn’t have the talent with key players out.
Even though it was a crushing loss for the program, there was a major bright spot in the game. The performance of Abu Sama III was one of the best of any player for the team this year and that is something they can look to build upon.
Sama Emerges
With Carson Hansen being ruled out before the game, it was clear that Sama was going to have a significant role for the team, like he did in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Even though Hansen has had a strong year, Sama proved against the Bearcats that he can be a productive player.
After nearly totaling 100 rushing yards last week, he had a monster performance against the Buffaloes. In the loss, the junior running back totaled 177 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. It was easily the best game of his career, and the Cyclones can be happy about what they saw.
While the team will be trying to find ways to improve during their bye week, they should be pleased with Sama having a breakout game and looking like a potential star running back. Even though Hansen has been the lead-back for most of the season, Sama has proven that he needs more touches as well.