Iowa State Cyclones Should Be One Seed if They Win Next Three Games

The Iowa State Cyclones are approaching the home stretch of the season, and the start of the Big 12 tournament is right around the corner. As one of the best teams in the country this year, the goal for the program should be to secure a number one seed in the NCAA tournament.

Coming into the campaign, the Cyclones were expected to be a solid team in the Big 12 conference. However, not too many would have predicted that they could have been this good.

With some players like Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic taking some significant steps forward in their development, the team has been much better than expected. To start the campaign, it was clear that Iowa State was going to be really good with a 16-0 start to set a program record.

Since then, there have been some struggles on the road during conference play, but the team is undoubtedly still one of the best in the country. Currently, they are fighting to be a one seed in March Madness, and the path to get that should be fairly clear.

Cyclones Should Be One Seed With Perfect End to Regular Season

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With three games left in the regular season, the Cyclones’ goal should be to run the table. Starting on Saturday, they will be at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Despite losing their star player, JT Toppin, the program has been able to win their two games without him and stay in the Top 25.

Following that matchup will be arguably their most challenging of the year on the road against the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats have consistently been one of the best teams in college basketball, and this will be a highly anticipated showdown. To wrap up the regular season, the Cyclones will be at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils in what should be the easiest of the three games.

While it is a tough stretch for Iowa State, it is one that could give them enough resume-building wins to secure a top seed in the NCAA tournament, regardless of what happens in the Big 12 tournament.

If the Cyclones are able to secure wins against the Red Raiders and the Wildcats, that should be enough to make them a one seed. A win over Arizona, especially on the road, is something that should hold quite a bit of weight with the committee. Even though it won’t be easy, running the table in the next three games should be enough for them to secure a spot on the one line.