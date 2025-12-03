Iowa State Cyclones Should Not Need Transfer Portal to Improve This Area
As the Iowa State Cyclones prepare for signing day and their upcoming bowl game, the team must also be mindful of the transfer portal.
After a win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Cyclones were able to finish the regular season with an 8-4 record. While the final record isn’t bad for the team, this was a program that had Big 12 title aspirations coming into the year. Unfortunately, a couple of bad losses cost them dearly.
Overall, the team should be pleased with the season and what the program continues to build. Head coach Matt Campbell has put together some strong recruiting classes, and the depth of the program has been a strength.
It is undoubtedly going to be a busy time of year for the program, and they will be hoping to keep a majority of the roster intact. While players will undoubtedly leave, the team should feel confident about one position group heading into next year.
Alec Busse of 247Sports recently wrote about the running back position with the transfer portal looming and was optimistic about the outlook for the Cyclones.
Running Back Room is Strong
Arguably, the greatest strength for Iowa State in 2025 was their running back room, especially the combination of Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III. Coming into the campaign, this was a team that figured to lean heavily on their rushing attack after losing some talented wide receivers to the NFL Draft.
While the Cyclones tried to bring in some talent in the transfer portal to help at wide receiver, the passing offense was very inconsistent. Fortunately, even when the team was struggling, the rushing attack was excellent.
Hansen was the leading rusher for the program in the regular season, totaling 950 yards on the ground, and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. It was an impressive campaign for the junior running back, and he is expected to be back in 2026.
While Hansen was excellent, so was Sama. The other junior running back was able to total 732 rushing yards and a 5.2 yards per carry average. Even though it was Hansen who had the better overall year, Sama arguably had the best game of the two.
With both expected to be back, the running back room will be strong for the program. As of now, the team isn’t likely to lose any players at the position, and they are expecting to add Caleb Francois. As long as both Hansen and Sama are back, the running back position will be strong.