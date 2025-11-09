Iowa State Cyclones Snap Losing Streak Despite Offensive Struggles
Coming into Week 11, the matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs figured to be a challenging game for the Iowa State Cyclones, and that proved to be true.
With Iowa State being on a four-game losing streak and heading on the road, the team was understandably a significant underdog in the game. The Horned Frogs have been playing some good football, and they deserved to be the favorite in this one.
At 5-4 coming into the week, the hope was that the Cyclones would be able to find a way to pull off an upset and become bowl eligible. Luckily, the team was able to secure the win despite it not being their best performance.
Losing Streak Ends
Coming into the matchup, there were a couple of key areas that Iowa State was going to have to win in order to pull off the upset. On the defensive side of the ball, slowing down quarterback Josh Hoover was the top priority for the team. However, with injuries in the secondary, that was always going to be a tall task.
TCU came into this game with the plan of exploiting the Cyclones’ secondary, and they did an excellent job in doing so. Even though they were able to force Hoover into a couple of turnovers, he still had a strong game overall.
On the offensive side of things, the struggles of quarterback Rocco Becht continued in this game as well. The junior signal caller turned the ball over multiple times, but to his defense, his receivers also dropped a number of passes. It has now been four straight bad performances by Becht, and the team has to be concerned at this point.
Furthermore, with the passing offense really struggling, TCU’s defense was able to key on the rushing attack and slow down the combination of Abu Sama III and Carson Hansen for the most part. While Hansen was able to get going a little later in the game, it took him awhile to get going. The time of possession was extremely lopsided in this one, but the Cyclones were able to overcome it.
Despite some of the struggles for the Cyclones in this one, a punt return for a touchdown and a key forced fumble late helped Iowa State secure the upset win. It might not have been the prettiest game for the Cyclones, but the losing streak is finally snapped. This one certainly feels good for the program, and they are now officially bowl eligible.