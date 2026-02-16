Iowa State Cyclones Star Continues to Rise on NBA Draft Boards

It has been an incredible season for the Iowa State Cyclones, who sit with a 22-3 record in the first 25 games of the year. A major reason for their success has been a couple of key players really elevating their game and becoming stars.

While the Cyclones were expected to be a good team this year, they have blown most of their expectations out of the water. This is a team that has the makings of a National Title contender and are playing in one of the toughest conferences in all of basketball.

Even though they suffered a disappointing loss to the TCU Horned Frogs earlier this week, they rebounded nicely with a convincing win against the Kansas Jayhawks. The success of the team is certainly due to the talent that they have on the roster, with a really solid eight-man rotation. However, they have a couple of stars who have been helping to lead the way.

Now, the talented trio for Iowa State is starting to get some attention for the next level, with a few players potentially being seen as top prospects.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN recently ranked the Top 100 NBA prospects. For the Cyclones, they had their star shooter, Milan Momcilovic, come in ranked a very respectable 46th.

Momcilovic Rising up Draft Boards

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It should come as no surprise that Momcilovic is rising up the NBA draft boards with the season that he is having. So far this campaign, he is averaging 18.4 points per game and is shooting over 50% from beyond the arc.

The junior forward has emerged as one of the best shooters in the country, and that is something that any team would be interested in during the NBA Draft. While he might not be the most prolific defender on the court, his ability to stretch the floor and be an elite scorer makes him a potential fit at the next level.

Momcilovic has some of the most impressive shooting games of the college basketball season, hitting eight three-pointers in a game three times. Unlike some of his other teammates, Momcilovic is still just a junior, so there is no guarantee that he will come out early.

With him currently being ranked as a second-round talent, he might be more inclined to stay in college for his senior year and continue to work on his game. The improvement from last season to this season has been impressive, and another year at Iowa State might be best.

