Iowa State Cyclones Star Lands With Philadelphia Eagles in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

As the Iowa State Cyclones start to come down from the chaos that was the transfer portal, one of their stars from last year will be taking the step to the next level.

It was a strong campaign for the Cyclones in 2025. While they might not have achieved all that they were hoping for, an 8-4 record is still very good. However, following the season, they lost their head coach, Matt Campbell, to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and things got a little wild after that for the program.

Fortunately, they were quick to hire Jimmy Rogers to try and replace him, but the team saw a ton of talent head into the transfer portal. This is going to be a completely different-looking roster in 2026 with some key talent leaving for other teams. Furthermore, even though there were a lot of juniors on the team, one senior is going to be trying to make the jump to the NFL. Furthermore, a recent mock draft has him landing in an excellent spot.

Matt Miller of ESPN recently released his two-round mock draft and had Cyclones star Domonique Orange going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 54th overall pick.

Eagles Would Be a Great Landing Spot

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

When getting drafted, the team that takes a player could make or break a career early. Countless times, players have been drafted to bad teams, and that either contributed to slow starts to their careers or their careers not panning out at all.

Even though Philadelphia might have been eliminated earlier than they would have liked in the playoffs last season, this is a team with a great core and not far removed from winning the Super Bowl.

Strengthening a defense that was dominant in 2024 but slipped a bit in 2025 makes sense, and this is a team that prides themselves as being excellent in the trenches. Adding Orange to a defensive line that has Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, to name a few, would create an even more formidable front.

Orange was one of the best players for the Cyclones the past couple of campaigns, and to be projected to be a second-round pick is a great honor. For him to take the step to the next level, landing on a contender like the Eagles with other great players around him could set him up for some serious success.

