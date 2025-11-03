Iowa State Cyclones Star Named Potential Fit for Falcons in 2026 NFL Draft
It has not been a good month for the Iowa State Cyclones, who are on a four-game losing streak and have seen their standing in the Big 12 conference plummet.
Not too long ago, the Cyclones were considered to be the team to beat in the conference. Iowa State started the year 5-0 and 2-0 in the conference. Now, they are 5-4 and things have sadly unraveled for the program.
Even though the team might be falling apart, they do have some very talented players on the roster. In recent years, head coach Matt Campbell has been doing an excellent job of finding and developing young players. With some former members of Iowa State now making an impact on Sundays in the NFL, the team will be hoping to send some more players to the NFL this year.
After the 2025 season is completed, there will be one player in particular for the Cyclones who will be a player to watch in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. The Bleacher Report scouting department recently wrote about Cyclones star defensive tackle Domonique Orange being a potential draft target for the Atlanta Falcons.
Does Orange Make Sense for the Falcons?
It hasn’t quite been the season that Atlanta was hoping for in 2025. The team was expecting to be a contender in the NFC South, but that has yet to be the case. There are some bright spots on the team with Bijan Robinson leading the way in the backfield.
While the offense has some talent, they have struggled at times on defense, especially against the run. With the team ranking in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed per carry, adding a defensive tackle in the middle would help with that.
Orange might not be having the year that he or the Cyclones were hoping for coming into the campaign, but he is still a force in the middle for them. Currently, he is ranked as the 70th prospect in the upcoming draft, which would put him likely anywhere from a second-round to a fourth-round pick.
There is still time for Orange to improve his draft stock, as he was considered to be a first-round talent in the early part of the year. Some of the struggles of the team along with the run defense has likely hurt his draft stock a bit, but there is still a lot of talent there for Orange.