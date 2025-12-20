Iowa State Cyclones' Star Quarterback Posts Heartfelt Message About Leaving

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they would be losing some key players following the departure of Matt Campbell, and that has unfortunately started.

While over the last couple of weeks, there have been a number of talented recruits released from their intent to sign with the program, and most of the coaching staff leaving, the program likely knew that some key players would be going as well.

In college football these days, the transfer portal can be seen as very similar to free agency, and retaining talent is not easy. Coach Campbell always did a good job keeping talent, but his departure was undoubtedly going to have a negative impact on the program.

Coming in as the new coach, Jimmy Rogers is going to be trying to retain as much talent as he can, but he knew right from his introductory press conference that players would be leaving.

Recently, the program learned of the news that many were dreading, and that it was about quarterback Rocco Becht electing to go into the transfer portal. The move by the junior quarterback should come as no surprise, but it is a massive blow for the program, nonetheless.

Becht Says Farewell

The talented quarterback was a three-year starter for the Cyclones and helped the program accomplish some impressive feats. The 2025 campaign might not have gone according to plan for Becht, who was injured and, quite frankly, not the same quarterback afterward. While he tried to play through the injury, Iowa State struggled a bit with him not being 100 percent.

Becht has undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum and is expected to be ready for next season. However, next season won’t be with Iowa State. Even though there are a number of talented quarterbacks who will be heading into the transfer portal, Becht should be considered one of the best ones.

With Campbell and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters at Penn State, Becht will likely be a target for them. After being the starting quarterback for the last three years under Campbell, there is a level of trust and familiarity that makes sense for both sides to stay together.

While the loss of their signal-caller should come as no surprise, it is still a significant blow for the program. Now, Jimmy Rogers will have his work cut out for him to try to replace one of the best quarterbacks that the program has ever had.

