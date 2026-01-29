Iowa State Cyclones' Star Receives Impressive National Recognition

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a great season so far, and the team is looking to continue to build momentum heading into March. One of the top reasons for the success has been the emergence of a couple of stars for the program.

Coming into the year, the Cyclones were expected to be a solid team in a very strong Big 12 conference. While the conference has arguably exceeded expectations with six teams in the Top 15, so has Iowa State.

Through 20 games, the Cyclones are ranked eighth in the country with an 18-2 record. If the NCAA Tournament were to start today, they would likely be a number two seed, and that is a great spot to be. While there are going to be some big games coming up in conference play, the team does have the chance to get some more wins in the coming weeks to build some momentum.

As Iowa State hopes to be a true title contender, they have one of the top trios in college basketball. Recently, one of the surprise players from this campaign was recognized for his excellent year.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN recently ranked the Top 50 players in college basketball this season. Coming in at 27th was Cyclones sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic.

Momcilovic Has Emerged

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into the year, the junior forward likely wasn’t on anyone's radar to be considered a Top 50 player in the nation, but he has taken some impressive leaps forward in his third year and is certainly deserving of the recognition.

So far this season, Momcilovic has proven to be one of the best shooters in college basketball. In 20 games, he is averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting 55.1% from the field and 54.1 percent from beyond the arc. His efficiency numbers are off the chart and are even more impressive when considering he is taking 7.4 attempts per game. However, the 4.0 made three-pointers is a fantastic number and helps his case for being one of the best in the country.

While many eyes were on Tamin Lipsey and Joshua Jefferson coming into the year, the emergence of Momcilovic as a bona fide star for the program has helped take them to the level that they are currently at. As one of the best scorers and shooters in the nation, Momcilovic could soon be seeing himself playing at the next level.

