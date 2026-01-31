Iowa State Cyclones Star Rightfully Seen as Top 5 Player This Season

The Iowa State Cyclones have been one of the best teams in the country this season, and a major reason for their success has been the performance of some key players.

So far this year, the Cyclones have been able to have one of the best starts in the history of the program. Iowa State started the campaign off with 16 straight wins and got all the way up to being ranked number two in the country.

Unfortunately, they did have a minor hiccup in back-to-back road games against the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats. However, the team has improved in a couple of areas that hurt them in those games and has since won three straight.

With the team having a record of 19-2 through 21 games, they have obviously received some excellent production from their players. While the depth of the roster is strong, they do have one player who has been one of the best in the country.

Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf of ESPN recently ranked the Top 50 players in college basketball so far this season. Coming in at number three was Cyclones’ star Joshua Jefferson.

Jefferson Has Been Elite

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The all-around game from the senior forward is what has made him one of the best players in the country this year, and Iowa State has to be pleased with his production so far. In 21 games, he is averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Jefferson’s ability to score, rebound, and pass has helped the team immensely this year. Furthermore, he has also been an elite defender for the program. With his impact on the offensive end, sometimes his ability on defense gets overlooked, but he is equally as good on that side of the court.

While he has had a fantastic campaign, ahead of him in the rankings are two of the best freshmen in the country, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer. It has undoubtedly been the year of the freshman in 2026, and these two have been extremely impressive.

With Boozer widely considered to be the Player of the Year this campaign, Jefferson will be trying to chase him down for that honor over the next month. There are going to be some big games on the schedule coming up for the Cyclones, and he will have a chance to have some signature performances.

