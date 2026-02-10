Iowa State Cyclones Surprisingly Not Focused on Trying to Win Big 12 Title

The Iowa State Cyclones have been playing some great basketball of late, but they surprisingly might not be thinking about what that success could result in for them as of now.

Following a closer-than-expected game against the Baylor Bears, the Cyclones were able to win their fifth straight game. With another extended winning streak brewing for the program, they continue to rise back up in the AP Poll.

There is plenty to like about Iowa State this year, and the team is showing no signs of slowing down. They have one of the best trios in all of college basketball with Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, and Tamin Lipsey.

Furthermore, while star power is important, this is a team that has a lot of depth that is playing a significant role as well. As the season has gone on, some of the young talent for the program has also started to improve.

Now, with March getting closer, this is a team that seemingly has an unlimited ceiling. However, they don’t appear to be thinking about what they could accomplish.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger recently spoke to William Seals of On3 about whether or not winning the Big 12 title is a goal of the Cyclones.

“We’ve never once talked about a conference championship. We’ve never once talked about striving for a conference championship.”

Winning Big 12 Surprisingly Not a Goal

Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

It is a bit surprising to see that winning the Big 12 isn’t a goal or hasn’t been mentioned for Iowa State this year. Coming into the campaign, this was a team that certainly had the capability to contend.

What has been good for the program is that they have likely exceeded most of those expectations with a 21-2 start. However, while the Cyclones have been better than expected, so have some of the other teams in the conference.

Currently, the conference has three teams in the Top 5 of the AP Poll, with Iowa State being ranked fifth, the Houston Cougars ranked third, and the Arizona Wildcats at first. Things will be really heating up for the Cyclones over the next couple of weeks with some marquee matchups coming up.

Overall, even though they might not be focused on winning a Big 12 championship, it is going to be a very realistic goal for them this year. Hopefully, Iowa State can continue their strong play and a Big 12 title will come to Ames.

