Iowa State Cyclones Tight End Reaffirms Commitment to Program

The Iowa State Cyclones have certainly seen a lot of change in the last couple of weeks, especially in their recruiting class. Recently, they received some good news that one of their recruits would be staying.

It has been a wild couple of weeks for the program, as expected, following the loss of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions. To no surprise, a lot of the coaching staff have followed Campbell to Penn State, and some of the recruits that signed to play for the Cyclones have been released from their letters of intent and have either gone to the Nittany Lions or reopened their recruiting.

For new head coach Jimmy Rogers, player retention was an early goal of his. That has proven to be challenging, but he is still getting his staff together with Iowa State. Fortunately, he will be expected to bring in some of his own recruits and players once the transfer portal opens.

However, there was some good news recently that one of player of the Cyclones reaffirmed that he will be staying with the program. This is a nice win for Rogers, and hopefully, he will be able to help him build some momentum.

Keaton Roskop Elects to Stay

Excited to keep playing in Jack Trice with @CycloneFB and to be coached by great leaders like @ISURogers3 and @Coach_Roehl. Can’t wait for what the future holds! https://t.co/g8ym8Wwy8T — Keaton Roskop (@KeatonRoskop) December 17, 2025

With some of the young players on Iowa State already electing to go into the transfer portal once it opens, there will undoubtedly be more to follow. Campbell is likely going to make a push to bring in some of the more talented players on the team and guys that he is familiar with.

The Cyclones will have a number of juniors who could help Penn State improve right away, and their new head coach will be trying to get them to leave. For Iowa State, keeping some of this talent will be key, and it was nice to see a three-star prospect in Roskop decide to stay.

Roskop was a red-shirt freshman for the team and will be seeking to continue to improve and develop with Rogers and his staff taking over. Coming out of high school, Roskop showcased some talent and was ranked as the 10th-best player in the state of Iowa.

Rogers getting a local player to stay is a good start, and that will be a goal of his going forward. Coach Campbell had a lot of success recruiting within the six-hour distance of Iowa State, and Rogers should continue to work that pipeline as well. Hopefully, Roskop is the start of more players electing to stay with Rogers and the new regime.

