Iowa State Cyclones Trying Hard to Recruit Talented Four-Star Basketball Prospect

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to earn their 12th win of the season with a comfortable victory against the Long Beach State Beach on Sunday night. While they have had a lot of success, they are continuing to look toward the future.

It has been a fantastic start to the year for the Cyclones. This is a team that has been able to exceed all expectations and are proving to be one of the best teams in the county. As an early title contender, Iowa State will be closely watched as the team heads into conference play.

With just one more game remaining before the start of 2026, the Cyclones are positioned well to be 13-0 and undefeated. This success is certainly garnering them a lot of attention nationally, with the team ranked in the Top 5 of the AP Poll. Furthermore, some high school players that the team is recruiting are also keeping an eye on the program.

One player from the 2027 class that Iowa State is very interested in is four-star guard Baboucarr Ann. The talented junior has been a target of the Cyclones for quite some time, and they are reportedly in constant contact with him, according to Bill Seals of On3.

Ann Would Be a Solid Addition

While 2027 might seem far away, landing the talented four-star recruit would be a good addition for the program. The 6’4” shooting guard is having a strong start to his junior season, averaging just over 20 points per game. According to Rivals, he is currently ranked as the 55th best recruit in the country, 11th at his position, and 2nd in the state of Minnesota.

Ann would clearly be an impact recruit for the program, and the success that the Cyclones are having this season should make things a bit easier for head coach T.J. Otzelberger when recruiting.

With Ann likely to be one of the best recruits in the 2027 class, he is going to be seeking some playing time, likely right off the bat. As shown by the performance of Killyan Toure this year on a veteran team, Otzelberger will trust a freshman to play big minutes if he is ready.

While there is still plenty of time before Ann will have to make a decision, it is encouraging to see that the Cyclones are very much in the mix for him. There are some other competitors, but with the success that they are having, selling him on the program is likely getting easier.

