Iowa State Cyclones Understandably Drop in College Basketball Power Rankings

The Iowa State Cyclones have gotten off to a fantastic start to the season this year, but a recent loss has ended their attempt at a perfect campaign.

This week, the Cyclones headed into Allen Fieldhouse for a massive matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks with a 16-0 record. Iowa State had faced some tough matchups leading up to that game, and they had to feel well about being prepared for a hostile environment. However, this was a Jayhawks team that was in desperate need of a win, and they gave Iowa State their best shot.

Unfortunately, the Cyclones lost their first game of the season in blowout fashion, and their struggles in Kansas have continued. Currently, Iowa State is ranked as the number two team in the country following a Michigan loss over the weekend to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, they will likely be dropping in the AP Top 25 following their first loss.

Recently, Jeff Borzello of ESPN wrote about the Cyclones in his basketball power rankings and had them dropping two spots from third to fifth following the loss.

Drop is Understandable

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With a blowout loss to the Jayhawks, it is very understandable to see the drop for Iowa State. Even though Kansas has a rich history of success, especially at home, this was a team that was unranked and not playing well, with two conference losses. However, when the dust settles on the season, it will be interesting to see where this Jayhawks team ends up.

For the Cyclones, they must learn and move past the loss to Kansas and start focusing on what’s ahead. On Saturday, they will be playing another road game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. This should be a bit easier of a matchup for them, but road games in the Big 12 can always be a challenge.

With Iowa State dropping to fifth in the rankings, it was the UConn Huskies and Duke Blue Devils jumping ahead of them. Both of these teams only have one loss as well, and the top-tier teams in the country right now are starting to take shape.

Even though a blowout loss is far from ideal, Iowa State has some marquee wins and should be able to bounce back on Saturday. While they will drop in the AP Poll next week, they will hopefully be able to get back on track and start up a new winning streak soon.

