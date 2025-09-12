Iowa State Cyclones Wisely Seen as Potential CFP Contender After Hot Start
It has been a great start for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2025 with the team currently 3-0 and seeking a 4-0 start heading into their bye week.
To start the season, the Cyclones had to face off with the Kansas State Wildcats in Ireland. As one of the hardest opponents on the schedule and a Big 12 foe, it was a significant victory for Iowa State right out of the gates.
Furthermore, in Week 2, they were able to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes. Winning a game against a rival is always a good thing, and the Cyclones were able to grind out a 16-13 win in that one.
With two quality wins, Iowa State has to be extremely pleased with how the first three games of the season have gone thus far. In Week 3, they will be heading on the road for a matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
The Cyclones will be a sizable favorite in this matchup, and moving to 4-0 is a real possibility. After the matchup against the Red Wolves, the team will be heading into their bye week.
Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Iowa State being a team that could potentially make the CFP and also win the Big 12.
Can Iowa State Make a Run?
Following the bye week, conference play will be in full swing for the Cyclones, and they will be starting against the Arizona Wildcats. When looking at the Big 12 so far this year, the conference isn’t looking overly strong, with just Iowa State, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Utah Utes being in the AP Top 25.
The Cyclones aren't scheduled to play against either of those teams during the regular season, and they don’t have another Top 25 opponent as of now on the schedule. With what appears to be an easy run the rest of the way, winning the Big 12 is certainly a possibility for Iowa State.
This is a team that has a strong formula to win games with arguably the best defense in the conference, a quarterback that is playing very well, and a nice combination at running back. With these things in place, the team is well-positioned for success.
It has been a long time since the team was able to win the Big 12 conference and that will certainly be a top goal for the team. However, they will also have a chance to make the College Football Playoff and make some noise.