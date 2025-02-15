Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State downs South Dakota State on the mats

Cyclones secure ranked dual with heavyweight victory

Dana Becker

Iowa State Cyclones Jacob Frost celebrates after winning over Oklahoma State Cowboys Tagen Jamison in their 141-pound wrestling at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State Cyclones Jacob Frost celebrates after winning over Oklahoma State Cowboys Tagen Jamison in their 141-pound wrestling at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Herrera left the South Dakota State fans shocked with a thrilling victory Friday night to clinch the dual for Iowa State, 20-15.

The 14th-ranked Cyclones won five matches, as Evan Frost, Jacob Frost, Paniro Johnson and Cody Chittum joined Herrera. Frost, Frost, Johnson and Chittum picked up wins at four straight weights to give Iowa State an early lead on No. 11 South Dakota State.

From there, the Jackrabbits answered with four straight before Herrera slammed the door by besting Luke Rasmussen, 8-7.

Up next for the Cyclones will be a return to Iowa to face fourth-ranked Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on Sunday.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Latest News