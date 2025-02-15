Iowa State downs South Dakota State on the mats
Cyclones secure ranked dual with heavyweight victory
Daniel Herrera left the South Dakota State fans shocked with a thrilling victory Friday night to clinch the dual for Iowa State, 20-15.
The 14th-ranked Cyclones won five matches, as Evan Frost, Jacob Frost, Paniro Johnson and Cody Chittum joined Herrera. Frost, Frost, Johnson and Chittum picked up wins at four straight weights to give Iowa State an early lead on No. 11 South Dakota State.
From there, the Jackrabbits answered with four straight before Herrera slammed the door by besting Luke Rasmussen, 8-7.
Up next for the Cyclones will be a return to Iowa to face fourth-ranked Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on Sunday.
Published